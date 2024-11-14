Cultural Revivals: Gujarat CM Launches BharatKool Festival

In a compelling discourse at the inauguration of the BharatKool festival at Gujarat University, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel emphasized the transformative power of cultural events in presenting India's and Gujarat's rich artistic and cultural tapestry. Addressing the youth, he encouraged moving beyond past limitations to embrace Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047.

Patel termed this era as 'Kartavya Kaal'—a time of responsibility, urging collective efforts for achieving national growth and identity. His remarks were part of the 'BharatKool' program, hosted by the Gujarat Media Club to mark cultural resurgence—a confluence of Bhav, Raag, and Taal signifying deep cultural reflections.

The event highlighted the importance of cultural preservation. CM Patel stressed the necessity of keeping history and heritage alive through youth engagement, likening strong cultural roots to the sustenance of a thriving tree. He called on the media to align its purpose with public welfare, combining constructive criticism with societal betterment.

Harsh Sanghavi, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Youth Services, and Cultural Activities, lauded efforts to enrich young minds with Indian culture at the 'Bharatkool' event. Programs include discussions on spirituality, social unity, and nation-building, aiming to deepen cultural appreciation and youth participation.

Running over four days, Bharatkool festival showcases a spectrum of activities, including classical music, debates, theatrical performances, and exhibitions. The festival stands as a testament to India's vibrant culture, merging traditional arts with contemporary discussions on health, business, and tourism.

