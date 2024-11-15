Left Menu

China Expands Urban Village Redevelopment to 300 Cities

China is increasing its urban village redevelopment initiatives from 35 to nearly 300 cities, aiming to revitalize the real estate sector. The country's government plans to redevelop 1 million urban villages, addressing the significant need for renewal in China's major cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 15-11-2024 09:26 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 08:54 IST
China Expands Urban Village Redevelopment to 300 Cities
Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • China

In a significant move to bolster its real estate sector, China is expanding its urban village redevelopment program from the initial scope of 35 cities to nearly 300. This development was reported by the official Xinhua News Agency, reflecting the government's commitment to aid the country's struggling real estate market.

Authorities have recently introduced an initiative aimed at redeveloping 1 million urban villages and rundown housing areas. The focus is to meet the increasing demand for urban renewal, particularly in China's 35 major cities, where the requirement stands at 1.7 million housing units.

The expansion of this program is part of a broader strategy to inject vitality into the real estate sector, which has been facing significant challenges. By addressing the housing needs in urban villages, the government hopes to stimulate economic growth and improve living conditions for millions of its citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024