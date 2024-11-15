Left Menu

Telangana CM Enlists Transgenders as Traffic Volunteers to Tackle Traffic Violations

Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy initiates the deployment of transgenders as traffic volunteers in Hyderabad. The program aims to mitigate traffic violations by placing them at strategic high-traffic areas and drunk driving checkpoints, with a special dress code and salary akin to Home Guards.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a pioneering move, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has mandated the inclusion of transgenders as traffic volunteers across Hyderabad. The initiative is geared towards curbing traffic offenses in the bustling city by strategically deploying these volunteers at high-traffic zones and areas prone to drunk driving incidences.

The Chief Minister's office has confirmed that the decision will be executed on an experimental basis, with the first phase seeing transgenders at critical points to prevent signal jumping and other traffic violations. This innovative strategy includes a designated dress code and a salary model similar to that of Home Guards to ensure operational consistency.

CM Reddy's directive underscores the potential benefits of this unique program, urging officials to swiftly implement the scheme and assess its impact. The deployment is expected to provide a new perspective and effectiveness in handling traffic-related issues, while also offering empowerment opportunities for the transgender community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

