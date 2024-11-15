Left Menu

Dollar Surges Amid Fed's Hawkish Stance and Market Volatility

The U.S. dollar is set for a significant weekly gain as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell adopts a hawkish stance, impacting short-term Treasury yields and global equities. Asian markets experience a mixed week, while European indexes drop amid healthcare stock declines. Investors brace for potential rate adjustments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 15:48 IST
Dollar Surges Amid Fed's Hawkish Stance and Market Volatility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar is on track for a major weekly rise, nearing one-year highs, following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish indications, which have propelled short-term Treasury yields upward, driving equities into negative territory. Asian financial markets ended a challenging week on a more stable footing, buoyed by surprising Chinese retail sales data, despite other economic indicators falling short of expectations.

In an overnight announcement, Powell confirmed that there is no urgency for rate cuts, given ongoing economic growth. Fed fund futures dropped, while the likelihood of a rate cut in the upcoming month diminished, with probability falling from 82.5% to 61%.

Meanwhile, the broader European markets faced a downturn, dragging the STOXX 600 lower, as healthcare stocks plummeted following President Trump's decision to nominate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to head the leading U.S. health organization. Japan's Nikkei index managed a modest rise, supported by yen depreciation, which favored Japanese exporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024