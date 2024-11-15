Nepal's Power Surge: A Historic Leap in Electricity Trade

Nepal achieved a milestone on Friday by exporting 40 megawatts of electricity to Bangladesh, utilizing an Indian transmission line. This marks the first instance of power trade among the three nations under a recent tripartite agreement.

The single-day transaction took place around 1 pm local time, as confirmed by Chandan Ghosh, spokesperson for the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA). The continuous export of electricity from Nepal to Bangladesh is scheduled to begin on June 15, 2025, during the rainy season, and run until November 15 each year for the next five years.

The agreement, signed in Kathmandu on October 3, involves the NEA, India's NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited, and the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB). Despite initial delays due to political unrest in Bangladesh, the successful power export is considered a historic moment by Ghosh, as it opens avenues for Nepal to engage in electricity trade with countries beyond its immediate neighbors.

