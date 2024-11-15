Left Menu

Mufin Green's Profits Surge Amid Rising Revenues

Mufin Green reported a net profit of Rs 6 crore for the September quarter, driven by higher revenues. This marks an increase from the Rs 4 crore net profit during the same period in the previous fiscal year. The company's revenue grew to Rs 46.20 crore, boosted by its green energy project financing ventures.

Updated: 15-11-2024 20:51 IST
Mufin Green has announced a remarkable net profit of Rs 6 crore for the September quarter, an impressive leap from Rs 4 crore in the same period last year. The surge in profits is attributed to increased revenues.

During this quarter, the company saw its revenue from operations swell to Rs 46.20 crore, compared to Rs 21 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

BSE-listed Mufin Green Finance has carved a niche in the financing of green energy projects, including the establishment of fast electric vehicle chargers and swappable batteries, cementing its role in the burgeoning green energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

