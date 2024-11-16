Left Menu

Canada Post Strike: Uncertain Holidays Loom as Workers Demand Fair Wages

Approximately 55,000 Canada Post workers have gone on strike, demanding wage increases and better working conditions. The strike, coinciding with the holiday season, follows failed negotiations with the postal service. Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon has appointed a mediator but is not considering immediate intervention.

Updated: 16-11-2024 01:35 IST
In a significant disruption to Canada's postal services, about 55,000 workers have initiated a strike for the second time in six years, amid failed negotiations with Canada Post over wage increases and working conditions. This comes at a critical time, right before the holiday season.

Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon, who has previously intervened in sector disputes, stated he currently isn't planning another intervention, although a special mediator has been appointed to facilitate discussions between Canada Post and the workers' union.

With the postal service halting operations during the strike, customers may turn to private courier firms like UPS and FedEx. Reagan Johnston, a long-serving Canada Post employee, emphasized the demand for a fair contract to ensure the timely distribution of holiday deliveries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

