Burgum to Head National Energy Council in Trump's Quest for Energy Dominance

Donald Trump announced his appointment of Doug Burgum, North Dakota Governor, to lead the newly formed National Energy Council, focusing on US energy dominance worldwide.

Burgum, an experienced business leader, will spearhead initiatives across all branches involved in energy regulation, production, and distribution. Trump insists this council will streamline processes, boost private investment, and encourage innovation over regulation.

Burgum, a pro-business governor, and former software executive, brings expertise in agriculture and oil, the key industries of North Dakota, to this critical role in Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)