Trump's Energy Council: Steering Towards Energy Dominance

In a significant move to reshape the country's energy landscape, President-elect Donald Trump has announced the formation of a National Energy Council. This new body will spearhead initiatives to enhance U.S. energy production and consumption, focusing primarily on cutting red tape and boosting private sector investments.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Trump's choice for interior secretary, is set to lead the council. His appointment is seen as an alignment with Trump's agenda of prioritizing energy dominance through innovation. Burgum's role extends to influencing policies on federal and tribal land usage, adding weight to the council's decisions.

The announcement underscores a broader commitment to economic growth, job creation, and safeguarding natural resources. With North Dakota being a major player in crude oil production and having a diversified energy mix, Burgum's experience is expected to advance the administration's energy goals substantially.

(With inputs from agencies.)