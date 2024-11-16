Transformative Decade: North East's Development Soars Under Modi's Leadership

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, overseeing the Development of the North East Region, conducted a detailed review of Central schemes in Tripura. The meeting, held in Agartala, included key figures such as Chief Minister Manik Saha and various state ministers responsible for agriculture, transport, and tribal welfare.

During a press briefing following the review, Minister Scindia lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in boosting development across the North East, with a special emphasis on Tripura. He noted the dramatic increase in budgetary allocations for the region, quadrupling since the Modi administration began in 2014, from Rs 24,000 crore to Rs 1.03 lakh crore.

Minister Scindia praised Tripura's progress under Chief Minister Saha's leadership, citing a GSDP of Rs 90,000 crore and a 9% growth rate. He highlighted key infrastructure advances, such as the expansion of national highways and new railway projects. Scindia also pointed out significant improvements in aviation and telecom sectors, including new airport facilities and 5G deployment.

The minister attended the PM Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, marking Birsa Munda's 150th birth anniversary, and emphasized government initiatives for tribal development. He discussed the PM-JANMAN scheme for tribal villages and the success of schemes like 'Har Ghar Nal Se Jal' and Eklavya Schools. Scindia underlined PM Modi's vision for a self-reliant India, drawing inspiration from past tribal leaders.

