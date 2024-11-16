Left Menu

Transformative Decade: North East's Development Soars Under Modi's Leadership

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia reviews Central schemes in Tripura, emphasizing PM Modi's focus on North East's development. State budget allocations have quadrupled under the Modi government, with significant infrastructure growth, including highways and airports. He also highlighted tribal advancements and praised Tripura's economic achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 09:43 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 09:43 IST
Transformative Decade: North East's Development Soars Under Modi's Leadership
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha.(Photo: Tripura CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, overseeing the Development of the North East Region, conducted a detailed review of Central schemes in Tripura. The meeting, held in Agartala, included key figures such as Chief Minister Manik Saha and various state ministers responsible for agriculture, transport, and tribal welfare.

During a press briefing following the review, Minister Scindia lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in boosting development across the North East, with a special emphasis on Tripura. He noted the dramatic increase in budgetary allocations for the region, quadrupling since the Modi administration began in 2014, from Rs 24,000 crore to Rs 1.03 lakh crore.

Minister Scindia praised Tripura's progress under Chief Minister Saha's leadership, citing a GSDP of Rs 90,000 crore and a 9% growth rate. He highlighted key infrastructure advances, such as the expansion of national highways and new railway projects. Scindia also pointed out significant improvements in aviation and telecom sectors, including new airport facilities and 5G deployment.

The minister attended the PM Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, marking Birsa Munda's 150th birth anniversary, and emphasized government initiatives for tribal development. He discussed the PM-JANMAN scheme for tribal villages and the success of schemes like 'Har Ghar Nal Se Jal' and Eklavya Schools. Scindia underlined PM Modi's vision for a self-reliant India, drawing inspiration from past tribal leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024