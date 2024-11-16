Colombia's Green Energy Revolution: A Struggle Against Fossil Fuel Dependence

Colombia's self-declared war on fossil fuels led by President Gustavo Petro has placed the nation at the forefront of the global green energy transition. Petro, an outspoken critic of both fossil fuel extraction and its economic consequences, sees oil and coal as burdens along with cocaine, describing them as his country's "three poisons."

His ambitious agenda to break free from fossil fuel dependency is driven by Colombia's dwindling oil reserves and environmental concerns. Yet, the journey is fraught with financial difficulties common to developing nations. At COP29 in Azerbaijan, Environment Minister Susana Muhamad emphasized the need for reform in financial regulations to support transitioning countries.

Despite criticisms about economic sacrifices and policy gaps, Colombia's administration is pushing ahead by halting new drilling contracts and fostering renewable energy initiatives like offshore wind projects. The world watches as Colombia advocates for a non-proliferation treaty against fossil fuels, seeking international backing for its transformative economic path.

