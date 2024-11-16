Austria's Gas Crisis: Gazprom Cuts Supply Amid Arbitration Dispute

Russia's energy giant Gazprom has ceased its natural gas supplies to Austria, as reported by OMV, the Viennese utility company, following a dispute over payments related to an arbitration award. The halt in supply occurred early on Saturday morning, marking a significant development in the ongoing energy situation between the two countries.

This stoppage follows Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer's emergency press conference on Friday, where he assured that Austria had secured alternative fuel arrangements for the winter. The confidence stems from OMV's decision to forego payments to Gazprom to counterbalance a 230 million-euro arbitration award from the International Chamber of Commerce, pertaining to a previous gas cutoff to their German subsidiary.

OMV, which communicated that no gas would be delivered from 6 a.m. Saturday, emphasizes that they hold sufficient reserves. Over 90 percent of gas storage in Austria is currently filled, ensuring supply continuity. Europe's energy landscape has been tense since 2022, when Russia minimized gas exports over payment disputes, interpreted by European leaders as retaliation for their Ukrainian support.

