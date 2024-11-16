Left Menu

Delhi's Winter GRAP: Stricter Measures for Cleaner Air

A crucial meeting in New Delhi reviewed the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) measures for the National Capital Region. These measures are vital for counteracting winter-induced air pollution. Authorities discussed enforcement strategies for GRAP stages with a focus on compliance, intensified inspections, and improving complaint resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 21:22 IST
Earlier visuals of fog in Delhi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A significant meeting held in New Delhi, overseen by Sujit Kumar Bajpayee of the CAQM, concentrated on the enforcement of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) measures to combat air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR). The gathering underscored the importance of implementing GRAP measures, particularly during the critical winter season.

The session involved an in-depth presentation that outlined required actions under Stage III of GRAP. These actions, effective since November 15, supplement those from earlier stages initiated in October. Enforcement agencies have been urged to meticulously follow revised GRAP guidelines posted online by the Commission.

Attention was drawn to the necessity of boosting Mechanical Road Sweeping Machines (MRSMs) and tougher measures against vehicles lacking Pollution Under Control (PUC) certification. The importance of addressing construction-related dust and enhancing app-based complaint resolution was also discussed. Accountability measures were emphasized for agencies lagging in GRAP enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

