Farooq Abdullah Confident in Jammu and Kashmir's Promising Future

Farooq Abdullah, president of JKNC, assures fulfillment of the NC-Congress government's manifesto promises and reaffirms commitment to restoring statehood in Jammu and Kashmir. He also addressed concerns about Article 370 and advocated for unity in diversity. Additionally, Abdullah extended condolences over the tragic Jhansi fire incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 13:33 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 13:33 IST
Jammu Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a candid exchange with reporters, Jammu Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) President Farooq Abdullah declared the current NC-Congress administration in the Union Territory is thriving and committed to delivering on its electoral promises within a five-year term. Abdullah was optimistic about fulfilling all the pledges laid out in their election manifesto.

Addressing queries regarding PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti's demand for clarity on Article 370, Abdullah emphasized that their position on the matter is unwavering and well-defined in their manifesto. On the previous day, he reiterated his vow to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, expressing unwavering confidence in achieving this goal despite obstacles.

Reflecting on the time since the new government was established, Abdullah dismissed unrealistic expectations for rapid changes. He criticized the notion that statehood could be restored instantly, insisting patience is necessary. In response to the phrase 'Katenge toh batenge', he called for strength through national unity, advocating that India's diversity is its true power.

On a somber note, Abdullah conveyed sorrow over the loss of young lives in a fire tragedy in Jhansi's hospital. He implored the government to expedite aid and conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, thought to be triggered by an oxygen concentrator's short circuit. This heartbreak has left many families mourning and seeking answers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

