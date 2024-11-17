Actress Kasthuri Arrested: Alleged Political Vendetta Sparks Controversy

Chennai - Actress Kasthuri Shankar has been placed under judicial custody following her arrest by a special team of the Chennai police on charges of making derogatory comments about the Telugu-speaking community. The arrest led to her presentment before Justice Regupathy of the 5th Metropolitan Magistrate Court, resulting in her detention until November 29.

During her transit to court, Kasthuri vocalized slogans demanding justice and labeled the charges as politically motivated. She described the event as political retaliation after her court appearance. Subsequently, she was dispatched to the Central Prison for Women in Puzhal, Egmore F2, under Greater Chennai's jurisdiction.

The incident stems from a public allegation made on November 3, which coincided with a complaint from the All India Telugu Federation led by Dr. CMK Reddy on November 5. Despite Kasthuri's bail plea, citing her single-parent status, her appeal was denied by the judge. (Source: ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)