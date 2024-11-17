Left Menu

Actress Kasthuri Arrested: Alleged Political Vendetta Sparks Controversy

Actress Kasthuri was arrested for alleged derogatory comments against the Telugu-speaking community. She claims her arrest is politically motivated. Despite her appeal for bail, she remains in custody until November 29 at the Puzhal Central Prison. The arrest follows a complaint by the All India Telugu Federation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 17:42 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 17:42 IST
Actress Kasthuri Arrested: Alleged Political Vendetta Sparks Controversy
Actress Kasthuri Shankar (Photo/@KasthuriShankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai - Actress Kasthuri Shankar has been placed under judicial custody following her arrest by a special team of the Chennai police on charges of making derogatory comments about the Telugu-speaking community. The arrest led to her presentment before Justice Regupathy of the 5th Metropolitan Magistrate Court, resulting in her detention until November 29.

During her transit to court, Kasthuri vocalized slogans demanding justice and labeled the charges as politically motivated. She described the event as political retaliation after her court appearance. Subsequently, she was dispatched to the Central Prison for Women in Puzhal, Egmore F2, under Greater Chennai's jurisdiction.

The incident stems from a public allegation made on November 3, which coincided with a complaint from the All India Telugu Federation led by Dr. CMK Reddy on November 5. Despite Kasthuri's bail plea, citing her single-parent status, her appeal was denied by the judge. (Source: ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024