Maharashtra to Support Farmers Ahead of Assembly Polls with Key Crop Initiatives

In preparation for the upcoming assembly polls, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde announced initiatives to aid cotton and soybean farmers by purchasing produce with higher moisture content. The state will ensure additional support for farmers, integrating schemes like the Ladki Behan Yojana and Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 19:49 IST
Maharashtra to Support Farmers Ahead of Assembly Polls with Key Crop Initiatives
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move ahead of the assembly polls, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced measures to support cotton and soybean farmers. Following consultations with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, an agreement was reached to purchase cotton and soybeans with a moisture content of up to 15 percent.

Shinde underscored the positive impact of existing government schemes in Maharashtra, particularly the Ladki Behan Yojana, suggesting strong public approval might lead to another Mahayuti government. Concurrently, the Union Agriculture Minister introduced a new payout of Rs 5,000 per hectare to soybean and cotton farmers.

Furthermore, the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana remains a cornerstone policy, designed to mitigate market price disparities by subsidizing transportation and setting higher than market government rate models for key crops. This policy aims to ensure farmers receive fair compensation and alleviate financial strains during low retail cycles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

