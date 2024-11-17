Left Menu

Chamoli DM Reviews Badrinath Dham Preparations for Winter Closure

Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari visited Badrinath Dham to oversee final arrangements for its winter closure. While inspecting the site's security, he praised local volunteers, police, and temple staff. The temple's doors are set to close at 9:07 PM, marking the end of a successful pilgrimage season.

Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari visited Badrinath Dham on Sunday to evaluate the arrangements ahead of the temple's winter closure. Set to close its doors at 9:07 PM this evening, the site has seen a steady influx of devotees, signaling a successful pilgrimage season, according to the DM.

During his visit, Tiwari assessed the travel and security measures in place for worshippers. He lauded the efforts of local 'environmental' volunteers, the police force, ITBP personnel, and the temple staff for maintaining security throughout the season. His tour echoed that of other pilgrims who have journeyed to the revered site.

As part of the traditional closing rituals, Mata Laxmi will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum, while Uddhav and Kuber Ji's deities will be moved to Bamni village. The renowned Kedarnath Dham's doors closed earlier, amid religious chants and the Indian Army band's hymns. Further closures will include Gangotri Dham, Gurudwara Hemkund Sahib, and Madmaheshwar Ji.

(With inputs from agencies.)

