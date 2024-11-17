Ensuring Growth: UP's Fertilizer Supply Overhaul

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed state officials to guarantee a steady supply of fertilizer to farmers during a recent meeting. The meeting, attended by top state officials, emphasized the importance of delivering fertilizers purchased from private suppliers through cooperative societies and state channels.

The chief minister stressed the necessity of providing fertilizer at affordable rates to avert any disruption in the farming process. Adityanath also called for coordination with the central government to ensure timely delivery of fertilizers throughout the state, underlining the need for farmer-friendly distribution with essential amenities.

To combat hoarding and black marketing, he announced the formation of district-level teams to monitor the distribution closely. The chief minister warned of strict action against offenders while advocating for transparency and regular reporting to ensure smooth operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)