Kumaraswamy Criticizes Karnataka's Financial Mismanagement and Governance Issues

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has criticized the Congress government in Karnataka, accusing it of financial mismanagement and poor administration. He questioned the state's tax hikes and debt, expressed concerns over Waqf property issues, and criticized the impact on welfare schemes, suggesting these moves have increased the state's financial burden.

17-11-2024
Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday took aim at the Congress-led government in Karnataka, alleging financial mismanagement has driven the state to the brink of bankruptcy. He attributed the state's financial crisis to alleged improper administration rather than merely the financial guarantees provided by the government.

Kumaraswamy expressed serious concerns regarding how public funds are managed. He noted the government's increased tax collection but questioned where taxpayers' money is being allocated, citing inflation in essential service charges and stagnation in development efforts. He contended the treasury's depletion has left the state in a precarious financial position.

The Minister also raised issues related to welfare, accusing the government of mismanaging programs such as converting BPL cards to APL, thus affecting food security for many families. He emphasized that the administration's questionable financial practices need addressing before inviting Prime Minister Modi for inspections. Additionally, he called for clarity on Waqf property controversies, urging the Chief Minister to remedy the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

