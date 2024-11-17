Left Menu

Shimla Commemorates Lala Lajpat Rai's Legacy on Death Anniversary

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 23:20 IST
Mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation, Surendra Chauhan pays tribute to Lala Lajpat Rai on his death anniversary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Shimla honored the legacy of Lala Lajpat Rai, famously known as 'Sher-e-Punjab', marking his death anniversary with a memorial tribute. The Mayor of Shimla, Surendra Chauhan, along with other dignitaries, participated in the event held at Scandal Point.

During his speech, Chauhan highlighted the indomitable courage of Rai, who heroically sacrificed his life against British colonial oppression. 'Rai's story of bravery will always resonate in the hearts of Indians,' Chauhan remarked, appealing for collective remembrance of India's freedom fighters.

The memorial also featured patriotic performances orchestrated by the Department of Information and Public Relations, creating a poignant atmosphere. Esteemed guests, including Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal and several municipal and police officials, were present, underscoring Rai's profound influence on India's struggle for independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

