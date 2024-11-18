Faculty Member Faces Legal Action for Forced Tonsure of Student Amid Anti-Ragging Regulations

In a startling incident at a government medical college in Khammam, Telangana, a faculty member has been booked for allegedly forcing a student to shave his head. The incident came to light when a first-year student sported a 'Chinese-style' haircut, which was deemed inappropriate by some senior students in the college hostel.

An assistant professor, who also serves as the Boys' Hostel Anti-Ragging Committee Officer, escalated the situation by taking the student to a barber shop and ensuring his head was shaved. The episode, which occurred on November 12, has drawn widespread criticism, pressuring the college administration to remove the professor from hostel responsibilities.

Authorities have registered a case against the faculty member under multiple legal frameworks, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), SC/ST Act, and Ragging Act. The incident has caught the attention of the Director of Medical Education, highlighting concerns over adherence to anti-ragging protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)