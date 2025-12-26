Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Student Shot Dead in School Playground Dispute

Sudhir Bharti, a Class 11 student, was shot dead after a playground dispute at a school in Uttar Pradesh. Police have detained two individuals and are searching for two others. The incident has led to heightened tensions and police presence in the area to maintain order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 26-12-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 19:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a shocking incident, a Class 11 student named Sudhir Bharti was shot dead in a school playground on Friday afternoon, following a dispute. The incident has stirred tension and heightened security measures in the area, according to local authorities.

The tragedy unfolded at Co-operative Inter College in Pipraich around 1:00 pm. Eyewitnesses reported that an argument erupted between Bharti and another individual from his neighborhood. It rapidly escalated when the accused allegedly brandished a country-made pistol, shooting Bharti fatally on the spot.

In response, law enforcement has bolstered its presence to ensure peace. Authorities have temporarily shut down the school, while investigations remain ongoing. Senior Superintendent of Police Rajkaran Nayyar assured strict action, stating that police teams are actively searching for two absconders, including a minor, linked to this grievous case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

