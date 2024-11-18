Left Menu

Godrej Agrovet Partners with Provivi for Eco-Friendly Pest Control

Godrej Agrovet announces a strategic partnership with US-based Provivi to introduce sustainable pheromone-based pest control solutions for rice and corn farmers in India. The collaboration aims to offer biodegradable products by 2029, leveraging GAVL's distribution network to deploy environmentally friendly pest management tools.

  • India

In a significant development for Indian agriculture, Godrej Agrovet (GAVL) has partnered with US-based Provivi to roll out sustainable pheromone-based pest control solutions for rice and corn farmers.

Under this strategic agreement, GAVL will distribute Provivi's YSB Eco-Dispenser for controlling the yellow stem borer in rice, while securing exclusive rights for the FAW Eco-Dispenser against fall armyworm in corn.

This collaboration seeks to address the increasing pest challenges faced by Indian farmers due to changing climatic conditions, providing innovative and sustainable crop protection technologies.

