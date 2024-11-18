Godrej Agrovet Partners with Provivi for Eco-Friendly Pest Control
Godrej Agrovet announces a strategic partnership with US-based Provivi to introduce sustainable pheromone-based pest control solutions for rice and corn farmers in India. The collaboration aims to offer biodegradable products by 2029, leveraging GAVL's distribution network to deploy environmentally friendly pest management tools.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 12:08 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant development for Indian agriculture, Godrej Agrovet (GAVL) has partnered with US-based Provivi to roll out sustainable pheromone-based pest control solutions for rice and corn farmers.
Under this strategic agreement, GAVL will distribute Provivi's YSB Eco-Dispenser for controlling the yellow stem borer in rice, while securing exclusive rights for the FAW Eco-Dispenser against fall armyworm in corn.
This collaboration seeks to address the increasing pest challenges faced by Indian farmers due to changing climatic conditions, providing innovative and sustainable crop protection technologies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cement Industry Grapples with Declining Margins Amid Price Drop
World Bank Predicts Continued Decline in Global Commodity Prices
Punjab’s Price Control Woes: New Department Faces Uphill Battle Against Inflation
Maharashtra Cotton Farmers Demand Ban on Imports Amid Price Concerns
If elected to power, BJP to procure 51 forest produce at minimum support price: Amit Shah in Jharkhand's Ghatshila.