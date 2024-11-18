Supreme Court Urges Swift Decision on Rajoana's Mercy Petition

On Monday, the Supreme Court accelerated its interventions in Balwant Singh Rajoana's mercy petition, advising the Secretary to the President of India to submit the petition for evaluation by the President within a two-week timeframe. Rajoana, facing a death sentence since his 1995 assassination conviction of then Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, awaits a potential re-evaluation of his plea for relief.

The bench, comprising Justices BR Gavai, Prashant Kumar Mishra, and KV Viswanathan, emphasized the urgency, stating that should the petition remain unresolved, interim relief considerations would ensue. Representing Rajoana, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi highlighted governmental delays, questioning the timing of national security concerns raised against his client's potential release.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court of national security implications of the decision and requested an extension to confirm the petition's status with the President. The court remains adamant about receiving forthcoming input from both the Union government and the Punjab state before proceeding with any judgment. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on December 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)