Double Death Sentence in Gujarat: Justice for a Heinous Crime

In a landmark judgment, a court in Gujarat's Anand district handed down a 'double death sentence' to Arjun Gohel for the 2019 rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in Khambhat.

Gohel was convicted under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and section 6 of the POCSO Act by the Khambhat sessions court, Judge Parveen Kumar presiding. Public prosecutor Raghuvir Pandya highlighted the case as one of the 'rarest of the rare.'

The court ordered a compensation of Rs 13 lakh for the girl's family. The decision ensures that Gohel remains subject to capital punishment, even if acquitted of one crime by a higher court. The case emerged when locals found the girl's body, and Gohel, identified by witnesses, was arrested.

(With inputs from agencies.)