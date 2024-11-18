Flight Diversions Amidst Delhi's Declining Air Quality: Chaos in the Skies

Eleven flights scheduled to land at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi were diverted on Monday as adverse weather and thick smog severely reduced visibility. These diversions adhered to 'Captain Minima' protocols, mandating pilots to meet specific operational standards, which became impossible under the prevailing conditions.

Initially, reports indicated that eight flights were redirected to destinations such as Jaipur and Dehradun. By early afternoon, the total rose to 11 as the situation worsened. An advisory from Delhi Airport warned passengers of potential disruptions while affirming that 'Low Visibility Procedures' were being utilized.

The advisory urged passengers to check with their airlines for the latest flight details. Air quality in Delhi deteriorated dramatically, reaching 'severe plus' levels, with an AQI of 490 recorded at 1 PM, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Data from the CPCB at noon revealed critical AQI readings across the capital, including 500 at Dwarka Sector 8 and 497 at Ashok Vihar. In response, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) activated Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the Delhi NCR region after AQI averages surpassed 440 on Sunday, prompting emergency protocols.

The Stage-IV action plan introduces stringent measures, such as banning non-essential truck entry into Delhi, with exceptions for electric, CNG, and BS-VI diesel vehicles carrying essential goods. Light Commercial Vehicles from outside Delhi face similar restrictions unless powered by specified eco-friendly fuels.

Additionally, the Sub-Committee extended the existing prohibition on construction activities to cover public infrastructure endeavors, impacting projects like highways and power lines in an effort to curb pollution. (ANI)

