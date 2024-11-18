Left Menu

SBI Expands Network to 23,000 Branches by FY25

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that SBI plans to open 500 new branches, boosting its network to 23,000 by FY25. Celebrating the 100th anniversary of SBI's main branch, she recounted the bank's growth from 250 branches in 1921 to 22,500 today, underscoring its market dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-11-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 15:21 IST
SBI Expands Network to 23,000 Branches by FY25
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant announcement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed plans for the State Bank of India (SBI) to open 500 additional branches by the end of FY25, bringing its total network to 23,000 outlets.

Addressing a gathering at the centenary celebration of SBI's main branch in Mumbai, Sitharaman highlighted the bank's transformative journey. Originating as a merger of three presidency banks in 1921, the institution evolved into IBI and was later reconstituted as SBI in 1955, growing to 22,500 branches today. The minister emphasized that this growth should be seen as a global milestone against critiques of India's income disparities.

Sitharaman lauded SBI's sizable footprint, commanding 22.4% of the country's total deposits and serving over 50 crore customers. She also praised SBI's digital capabilities, capable of handling 20 crore UPI transactions daily, and launched a Rs 100 commemorative coin for the historic Mumbai branch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024