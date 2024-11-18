COP29 Carbon Credit Market: Navigating Scandals and Building Trust

The COP29 climate talks have sparked discussions about a potential global market for carbon credits, a move that could attract billions of dollars towards emission-reduction projects in the coming decade. However, previous controversies have left countries and communities cautious.

Carbon trading is seen as a pathway for wealthier nations to meet emission targets by assisting poorer nations' transition to green energy. The U.N.-backed global carbon credit market has been in talks for over a decade, yet voluntary standards have often led to credits failing to deliver expected climate benefits.

Efforts continue to finalize a global registry to track carbon trades, a crucial step in building confidence among nations and investors. Countries like Bolivia, Singapore, and Switzerland have begun forming agreements, indicating growing interest, even as some entities, including Greenpeace and the WWF, remain skeptical, calling for direct emission reductions instead.

