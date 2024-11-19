Left Menu

Health Secretary Urges States to Bolster Fire Safety in Hospitals

In response to a recent tragic fire at Jhansi Medical College's NICU, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava has stressed the need for states and union territories to enhance fire safety measures in healthcare facilities. A detailed checklist for improvement has been provided to prevent similar incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 09:06 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 09:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Health Secretary, Punya Salila Srivastava, has sent a directive to Chief Secretaries across states and union territories, emphasizing the urgent need to bolster fire safety measures in healthcare facilities. This communication follows a tragic incident at Jhansi Medical College's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), where a fire claimed the lives of at least 10 infants on November 15.

The letter, dated November 19, references previous appeals made by the Ministry, urging health departments to enhance their capacities for fire accident prevention and mitigation. It includes a comprehensive checklist titled 'Prevention and Maintenance of Fire Safety' circulated to states and union territories for facility-level implementation.

In addition to updating fire prevention plans, Srivastava underscored the importance of training healthcare professionals in fire safety protocols and ensuring all fire-fighting equipment is regularly tested for compliance. The directive also calls for regular fire drills and mandates the establishment of district-level committees, led by District Collectors, to enforce safety inspections and necessary legal actions against non-compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

