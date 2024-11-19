Left Menu

Major Milestone: UAE's Masdar Consortium Wins Saudi Power Project

The Masdar-led consortium, involving partners GD Power of China and Korea's KEPCO, has secured the Al Sadawi Independent Power Producer project in Saudi Arabia. This significant achievement will see the installation of a 2000 MWAC power facility, marking a key development in regional energy infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 11:26 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 11:15 IST
Major Milestone: UAE's Masdar Consortium Wins Saudi Power Project
Representative Image Image Credit:

The Masdar-led consortium, a major player in renewable energy initiatives, has been awarded the Al Sadawi Independent Power Producer project in Saudi Arabia. This project will involve the creation of a 2000 MWAC power facility, a substantial addition to the region's energy capacity.

The consortium, which includes China's GD Power and Korea's renowned energy firm KEPCO, represents a blend of international expertise and commitment to sustainable energy solutions. This award underscores the global collaborative efforts underway to advance renewable energy goals.

As energy demands continue to soar, projects like Al Sadawi demonstrate the proactive measures being taken to expand clean energy infrastructure in the Middle East. This initiative marks a pivotal step in bridging regional energy needs with sustainable practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024