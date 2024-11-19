Left Menu

Odisha Quarry Operations Halted Over Safety Breaches

Operations at 26 black stone quarries in Jajpur, Odisha have been suspended due to serious safety violations. Following a September inquiry, the Directorate General of Mines Safety identified significant non-compliance issues. Local police and administration have been notified for immediate enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 19-11-2024 11:38 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 11:38 IST
Odisha Quarry Operations Halted Over Safety Breaches
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, authorities have ordered the suspension of activity at 26 black stone quarries in Odisha's Jajpur district due to egregious safety violations, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The quarries, located in areas including Bajabati, Rahadpur, Dankari, Baramana, and the Bichhakhandi Hills of Dharmasala, were found non-compliant following a detailed inspection by the Directorate General of Mines Safety.

Jay Prakash Nayak, Deputy Director of Mines, Jajpur Circle, stated that the inquiry revealed severe contraventions, prompting the immediate cessation order. The local police and administration have been notified to enforce the compliance mandates expeditiously.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024