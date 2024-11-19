Odisha Quarry Operations Halted Over Safety Breaches

In a decisive move, authorities have ordered the suspension of activity at 26 black stone quarries in Odisha's Jajpur district due to egregious safety violations, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The quarries, located in areas including Bajabati, Rahadpur, Dankari, Baramana, and the Bichhakhandi Hills of Dharmasala, were found non-compliant following a detailed inspection by the Directorate General of Mines Safety.

Jay Prakash Nayak, Deputy Director of Mines, Jajpur Circle, stated that the inquiry revealed severe contraventions, prompting the immediate cessation order. The local police and administration have been notified to enforce the compliance mandates expeditiously.

(With inputs from agencies.)