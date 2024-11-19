Himachal Bhawan Attachment Sparks Political Tensions

The Himachal Pradesh High Court's order to attach Himachal Bhawan in Delhi has become a significant issue, primarily due to the potential auctioning of the property. Advocate General Anup Kumar Rattan addressed the situation, labeling it a routine legal procedure stemming from an execution petition filed by Seli Hydropower.

According to Rattan, the attachment order is the result of the government's failure to deposit a Rs 64 crore upfront premium in court. While he downplayed the order as routine, it gained attention because of the mention of a possible auction. The legal tussle arises from electricity bills overdue under the Congress-led Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu administration.

Former Chief Minister and BJP leader Jairam Thakur criticized the state's handling under Sukhu's government. Accusing them of mismanagement and financial failures in the hydro sector, Thakur asserted that past agreements with utility giants like SJVN and NTPC are jeopardized. Thakur lamented the setbacks and losses suffered by Himachal Pradesh over the last two years, describing it as a major burden for the state.

