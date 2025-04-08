Left Menu

Tragic Blaze Claims Life of Transport Businessman in Delhi

A 42-year-old transport businessman named Sandeep was found dead after his car caught fire near the Bijwasan Road flyover in Delhi. Despite the fire department's quick response, he was unable to escape. The police are currently investigating the incident using CCTV footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 09:48 IST
  • India

A charred body of a 42-year-old transport businessman was tragically discovered following a car fire near Bijwasan Road flyover, as reported by the Delhi Police on Tuesday.

The fire emerged late Monday night, with an emergency call at approximately 10:32 pm alerting the fire department of a vehicle engulfed in flames. Two fire tenders were promptly dispatched and managed to extinguish the fire by 11:20 pm.

Upon inspection after the flames were doused, officials identified the victim as Sandeep, a Gurugram resident associated with a taxi transport business in R K Puram. Police investigations are underway, focusing on CCTV footage to determine the events leading to the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

