Tragic Blaze Claims Life of Transport Businessman in Delhi

A charred body of a 42-year-old transport businessman was tragically discovered following a car fire near Bijwasan Road flyover, as reported by the Delhi Police on Tuesday.

The fire emerged late Monday night, with an emergency call at approximately 10:32 pm alerting the fire department of a vehicle engulfed in flames. Two fire tenders were promptly dispatched and managed to extinguish the fire by 11:20 pm.

Upon inspection after the flames were doused, officials identified the victim as Sandeep, a Gurugram resident associated with a taxi transport business in R K Puram. Police investigations are underway, focusing on CCTV footage to determine the events leading to the fire.

