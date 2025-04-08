Left Menu

Blazing Heatwave Sweeps Delhi: Rising Temperatures and Poor Air Quality Alarm Citizens

Delhi experienced its first heatwave of the season. On Tuesday, temperatures soared to 22.4°C, with predictions indicating a maximum of 41°C. Air quality remains poor, with an AQI of 216. The India Meteorological Department has forecasted continuing heatwave conditions as temperatures continue to rise above average levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 09:58 IST
Blazing Heatwave Sweeps Delhi: Rising Temperatures and Poor Air Quality Alarm Citizens
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi residents woke up to an unusually warm Tuesday, as the minimum temperature climbed to 22.4°C, exceeding the season's average by 2.2 degrees. The rising mercury, coupled with poor air quality, has prompted warnings from officials about the potential impact on public health.

The India Meteorological Department has cautioned that parts of Delhi might experience heatwave conditions, a situation that arises when temperatures in the plains reach or exceed 40°C. On Monday, the capital recorded its first heatwave with a sweltering 40.2°C, and predictions suggest even higher temperatures in the coming days.

Despite government efforts, air quality is suffering, classified as 'poor' by the Central Pollution Control Board, with an Air Quality Index of 216. These worrying conditions serve as a stark reminder of the environmental challenges facing urban populations in rapidly changing climates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025