Blazing Heatwave Sweeps Delhi: Rising Temperatures and Poor Air Quality Alarm Citizens
Delhi experienced its first heatwave of the season. On Tuesday, temperatures soared to 22.4°C, with predictions indicating a maximum of 41°C. Air quality remains poor, with an AQI of 216. The India Meteorological Department has forecasted continuing heatwave conditions as temperatures continue to rise above average levels.
Delhi residents woke up to an unusually warm Tuesday, as the minimum temperature climbed to 22.4°C, exceeding the season's average by 2.2 degrees. The rising mercury, coupled with poor air quality, has prompted warnings from officials about the potential impact on public health.
The India Meteorological Department has cautioned that parts of Delhi might experience heatwave conditions, a situation that arises when temperatures in the plains reach or exceed 40°C. On Monday, the capital recorded its first heatwave with a sweltering 40.2°C, and predictions suggest even higher temperatures in the coming days.
Despite government efforts, air quality is suffering, classified as 'poor' by the Central Pollution Control Board, with an Air Quality Index of 216. These worrying conditions serve as a stark reminder of the environmental challenges facing urban populations in rapidly changing climates.
