Corporate Tax Revolution: Real-Time Reporting Gains Momentum

According to a Deloitte India survey, approximately 74% of elite corporate taxpayers are advocating for the income tax department to enhance real-time reporting capabilities. This move is seen as essential for compliance monitoring, reflecting a broader push towards digitizing tax functions.

The report, surveying 250 of the highest-earning corporate taxpayers, highlighted that 67% desire tax e-wallets for swift refund credits and adjustments against outstanding liabilities. Additionally, 63% emphasize the need for APIs from tax portals to bolster seamless data integration.

Despite widespread enthusiasm for advanced technologies like blockchain and AI, the transition to a tech-first tax system is strained by a lack of skilled professionals and integration challenges. Deloitte Partner Rohinton Sidhwa stressed that companies are allocating more budget towards enhancing tax digitalization to tackle these hurdles effectively.

