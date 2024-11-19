Fertilizer Crisis: A Growing Concern for Farmers

In an outspoken critique, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has accused the BJP government of failing to address a persistent fertilizer shortage that has plagued Indian farmers for ten years. She claims this crisis emerges prominently during the Rabi sowing season.

Pushing the point further, Gandhi alleged that the BJP's promises have backfired, instead creating challenges for farmers in acquiring essential agricultural inputs such as fertilizers and seeds. Farmers are reportedly leaving their fields to queue in long lines and protest in various regions, including Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

The issue was further explored as Congress leaders continue to raise concerns over shortages in other states such as Haryana and Punjab. However, Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, countered these claims, stating there is no shortage of DAP fertilizer and advising against panic buying.

