Mercury Trade Links Launches Rs. 48.95 Crore Rights Issue
Mercury Trade Links Limited is conducting a Rs. 48.95 crore Rights Issue to support working capital and corporate needs. The Ahmedabad-based company is issuing 1.08 crore shares at Rs. 44.95 each. The offering, open from November 7 to December 5, aims to bolster the company's operational and competitive capacity.
- Country:
- India
Mercury Trade Links Limited, a prominent Ahmedabad-based trading company, has announced a significant Rs. 48.95 crore Rights Issue. The initiative, aimed at raising funds for working capital and other corporate needs, will see the issuance of 1.08 crore shares priced at Rs. 44.95 each.
Opening on November 7 and running until December 5, this move marks Mercury Trade Links' second Rights Issue. The company's heightened financial activity reflects its expansion within the agro-product trading and manufacturing sector, highlighting an increased capacity for operational growth.
The company has reported substantial income and profit growth, showcasing its robust market presence. With this Rights Issue, Mercury Trade Links intends to further solidify its position by enhancing its offerings and services across the agricultural supply chain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AVP Infracon Limited Reports Significant Financial Growth in H1 FY25
Sonata Software's Financial Growth Amid Modernization Momentum
Women Business Correspondents: Breaking Barriers and Fueling Financial Growth
Aayush Wellness Achieves Record Financial Growth in FY25 Q2
Refex Industries Unveils Robust Financial Growth in Q2 & H1 FY25