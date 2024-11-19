Left Menu

Mercury Trade Links Launches Rs. 48.95 Crore Rights Issue

Mercury Trade Links Limited is conducting a Rs. 48.95 crore Rights Issue to support working capital and corporate needs. The Ahmedabad-based company is issuing 1.08 crore shares at Rs. 44.95 each. The offering, open from November 7 to December 5, aims to bolster the company's operational and competitive capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-11-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 16:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mercury Trade Links Limited, a prominent Ahmedabad-based trading company, has announced a significant Rs. 48.95 crore Rights Issue. The initiative, aimed at raising funds for working capital and other corporate needs, will see the issuance of 1.08 crore shares priced at Rs. 44.95 each.

Opening on November 7 and running until December 5, this move marks Mercury Trade Links' second Rights Issue. The company's heightened financial activity reflects its expansion within the agro-product trading and manufacturing sector, highlighting an increased capacity for operational growth.

The company has reported substantial income and profit growth, showcasing its robust market presence. With this Rights Issue, Mercury Trade Links intends to further solidify its position by enhancing its offerings and services across the agricultural supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

