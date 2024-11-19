Delhi's Political Tug-of-War Amidst Metro Expansion Milestones
Amidst political shifts with Kailash Gahlot leaving AAP for BJP, Delhi CM Atishi remains confident in her party's strength. As AAP gains new members, Atishi also highlights advancements in Delhi Metro's Phase-4 expansion, promising new driverless trains within months, marking a key infrastructural milestone.
In a recent political shake-up, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi faced a setback as senior leader Kailash Gahlot switched allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Despite this, Atishi expressed confidence about AAP's enduring strength, emphasizing the influx of leaders from various backgrounds joining the party.
The defection of former Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot to BJP, citing a dilution of values within AAP, occurred soon after his resignation. Meanwhile, AAP has welcomed new members, including Congress MLA Sumesh Shokeen and former BJP MLA Anil Jha, underscoring the party's continued appeal.
In concurrent developments, Atishi inspected progress on Delhi Metro's Phase-4 expansion, announcing the imminent rollout of driverless trains. With 312 new Metro coaches scheduled for phased delivery, the projects aim to enhance connectivity across major corridors, marking a significant step in the city's infrastructural expansion.
