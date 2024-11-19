Powerful Partnership: Tata Power and DGPC Unite for Bhutan's Clean Energy Future

In a momentous stride towards clean energy cooperation, Tata Power has announced its strategic alliance with Bhutan's Druk Green Power Corporation Ltd (DGPC) for the development of 5,000 MW of renewable energy capacity. The collaboration represents the largest partnership to date between major power players from the two nations in Asia's burgeoning clean energy landscape.

This ambitious project will see the realization of at least 5,000 MW of renewable energy, including hydropower projects like the 1,125 MW Dorjilung HEP, the 740 MW Gongri Reservoir, and others, along with 500 MW of solar power. These ventures aim to utilize Bhutan's untapped hydropower potential to meet both countries' escalating energy needs.

At the signing event held in Thimphu, prominent government, and business leaders, including Bhutan's Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay, witnessed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This partnership aligns with Bhutan's ambitions to hasten the development of its renewable resources, ensuring energy security and economic advancement for future generations.

