Congress Confident as Jharkhand Votes in Final Election Phase

The political atmosphere in Jharkhand is charged as 38 Assembly constituencies gear up for polling in the second and final phase of the election on Wednesday. Congress leader Ghulam Ahmed Mir, responsible for the party's operations in Jharkhand, voiced confidence in the victory of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance.

Reflecting on the first phase, Mir noted the significant turnout of women voters, surpassing that of men, attributing it to targeted schemes by the incumbent government. This, according to Mir, is a promising sign for the alliance's prospects in retaining power in the state, highlighting programs like the Maiya Samman Yojana.

Meanwhile, Ashok Gehlot, former Chief Minister of Rajasthan and Congress stalwart, lambasted the Election Commission, accusing it of neglecting its duties during the campaigning. Gehlot stressed the Congress's commitment to issues like inflation and unemployment and decried the BJP's alleged polarizing tactics as harmful to democratic integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)