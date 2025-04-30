Deportation Deal Sends Central Asian Migrants Back Home
A deportation deal between the U.S. and Uzbekistan is leading to the removal of 131 Central Asian migrants. These individuals, from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan, are being deported as part of President Trump's immigration crackdown. The actions have sparked criticism for bypassing due process and splitting families.
A new deportation agreement between the United States and Uzbekistan is resulting in the removal of 131 migrants who were in the country illegally, according to reports from the Department of Homeland Security. These individuals hail from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan.
The deportees were transported out of the United States on a chartered flight. The move is part of President Donald Trump's broader immigration enforcement strategy, which includes deporting millions of illegal immigrants. This initiative has seen the establishment of new pathways to deport migrants to third countries.
Critics, including Democrats and immigration advocates, argue that Trump's aggressive deportation agenda has sidestepped due process and led to family separations. One recent case involved a deported Cuban mother who was unable to bring her breastfeeding daughter with her. Despite the administration's efforts, deportation figures remain lower than during the previous year under President Joe Biden, when high illegal immigration rates prompted more rapid removals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump administration freezes USD 2.2 billion in grants to Harvard after university defies its demands over campus protests, reports AP.
Trump Administration Freezes $2 Billion: Clash with Harvard Over Diversity and Antisemitism
Trade Tensions Rock Global Markets Amid Trump's Tariff Twists
Asia Stocks Climb Amid Trump Tariff Discussions
Harvard Faces Off Against Trump Administration Over Federal Funding and Academic Freedom