Strengthening Ties: Kenya and Sri Lanka Delegations Visit India's National Defence College

Kenya's National Defence College (NDC) dispatched a 20-member delegation to India's NDC for a pivotal visit, focusing on leadership interaction and best practices exchange, officials disclosed on Wednesday.

Brig Richard Wambua Mwanzia, who is Senior Directing Staff for the Army, headed the Kenyan delegation. Earlier, a delegation from Sri Lanka, led by Brigadier Gamini Bandaranayake Konara Mudiyansirach, also visited the institution with the same objectives.

These visits align with efforts to strengthen defense ties. India's NDC, established in 1960 and known globally for excellence, facilitates strategic learning for senior officers from India and abroad.

