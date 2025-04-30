Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Kenya and Sri Lanka Delegations Visit India's National Defence College

A Kenyan delegation led by Brig Richard Wambua Mwanzia and a Sri Lankan delegation led by Brig Gamini Bandaranayake visited India's National Defence College to enhance leadership interaction and share best practices. The visits aim to boost defence cooperation and strategic learning between these countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:00 IST
Strengthening Ties: Kenya and Sri Lanka Delegations Visit India's National Defence College
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kenya's National Defence College (NDC) dispatched a 20-member delegation to India's NDC for a pivotal visit, focusing on leadership interaction and best practices exchange, officials disclosed on Wednesday.

Brig Richard Wambua Mwanzia, who is Senior Directing Staff for the Army, headed the Kenyan delegation. Earlier, a delegation from Sri Lanka, led by Brigadier Gamini Bandaranayake Konara Mudiyansirach, also visited the institution with the same objectives.

These visits align with efforts to strengthen defense ties. India's NDC, established in 1960 and known globally for excellence, facilitates strategic learning for senior officers from India and abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025