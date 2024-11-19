Left Menu

Stock Market Tremors Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions

Escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine have shaken global markets, with investors seeking safe-haven assets amid concerns over President Putin's nuclear policy shift. This geopolitical unrest has created volatility during a critical period for Wall Street, affecting key sectors including technology and defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 19:44 IST
Global financial markets trembled on Tuesday as escalating geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine prompted investors to seek refuge in safe-haven assets. Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent policy shift regarding nuclear strike thresholds amplified uncertainties, impacting investor sentiment worldwide.

The CBOE Volatility index witnessed a spike, reflecting market nervousness amid these developments. Adding to the tension, Wall Street faced a critical week as investors awaited significant cabinet appointments in President-elect Donald Trump's administration and anticipated crucial quarterly earnings reports from tech giant Nvidia.

Despite the turmoil, some investors remained optimistic about equities. Major firms like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley maintained positive forecasts for the S&P 500, expecting it to reach 6,500 by the end of 2025. Meanwhile, major U.S. stocks like Walmart and Super Micro Computer displayed resilience with reported gains, contrasting the downturn in other sectors.

