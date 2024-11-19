Rapid Delhi Metro Expansion: Atishi Highlights Infrastructure Progress Amidst Rising Air Quality Concerns

In a press briefing held on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi described infrastructure development in the capital as advancing on a 'war footing'. She inspected the driverless metro train at the Mukundpur Depot, which is set to launch within a few months, marking rapid progress in the metro's fourth phase expansion.

Atishi credited former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for the substantial expansion of the metro network, with Delhi Metro growing from 193 km to a comprehensive 288 stations over the last decade. Upcoming trains are expected to be operational within months, significantly enhancing connectivity across the city.

Addressing environmental concerns, Atishi urged NCR states such as Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to implement the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) more vigorously. She called for central government intervention to halt stubble burning, aiming to tackle the severe air quality issues plaguing North India.

