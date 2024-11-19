Left Menu

Inferno Engulfs Bhavnagar Godown

A major fire erupted in a godown at Randanpuri market, Bhavnagar, Gujarat, drawing swift action from firefighters. No casualties reported yet. Meanwhile, another fire incident was reported in Bawana, Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 21:34 IST
A visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire erupted late Tuesday night in a godown located at Randanpuri market in Bhavnagar city, Gujarat, as confirmed by local police. Dramatic visuals showed the building engulfed in flames.

Firefighters swiftly responded, deploying several fire tenders to the scene in an effort to control and extinguish the blaze. So far, there have been no reports of casualties.

Authorities are still gathering more information about the incident. Coincidentally, another fire was reported the same day at a factory in the Bawana area of Delhi, necessitating the urgent deployment of over 15 fire tenders to tackle the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

