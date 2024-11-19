Inferno Engulfs Bhavnagar Godown

A massive fire erupted late Tuesday night in a godown located at Randanpuri market in Bhavnagar city, Gujarat, as confirmed by local police. Dramatic visuals showed the building engulfed in flames.

Firefighters swiftly responded, deploying several fire tenders to the scene in an effort to control and extinguish the blaze. So far, there have been no reports of casualties.

Authorities are still gathering more information about the incident. Coincidentally, another fire was reported the same day at a factory in the Bawana area of Delhi, necessitating the urgent deployment of over 15 fire tenders to tackle the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)