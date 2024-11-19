Tensions Rise: Markets React to Russian Nuclear Warning and Nvidia's Upcoming Results
Stocks fluctuated as investors responded to heightened geopolitical tensions and anticipated Nvidia's quarterly results. Russian warnings of nuclear strikes temporarily sent markets lower. However, they rebounded following assurances of preventing nuclear war, with Nvidia leading gains in the tech sector.
In a tumultuous trading session, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq managed to climb despite earlier losses as investors grappled with Russia's nuclear threats and awaited Nvidia's quarterly earnings. The shifting geopolitical climate saw stocks initially plummet, with safe-haven assets gaining favor.
Markets were initially rattled by Russian President Vladimir Putin's revised nuclear strategy and reported missile attacks in Russia. Sentiment improved after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's assurances against nuclear conflict, leading to a partial recovery in stock prices.
The day saw Nvidia share gains bolstering the tech-heavy indexes, even as healthcare stocks dragged on the Dow. Nvidia, set to report earnings, spurred optimism alongside robust performances by mega-cap stocks like Apple and Amazon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- markets
- Nvidia
- Russia
- nuclear
- stocks
- investors
- Nasdaq
- S&P500
- Nvidia earnings
- geopolitical
ALSO READ
Market Jitters: Investors Face Massive Wealth Erosion
China Stocks Surge as Major Policy Week Unfolds
China and Hong Kong Stocks Soar Amid Economic Optimism
Market Turmoil: Investors Lose Rs 5.99 Lakh Crore in Dramatic Sensex Sell-Off
HDFC SKY Eliminates ETF Brokerage Fees to Empower Retail Investors