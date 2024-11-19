Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Markets React to Russian Nuclear Warning and Nvidia's Upcoming Results

Stocks fluctuated as investors responded to heightened geopolitical tensions and anticipated Nvidia's quarterly results. Russian warnings of nuclear strikes temporarily sent markets lower. However, they rebounded following assurances of preventing nuclear war, with Nvidia leading gains in the tech sector.

Updated: 19-11-2024 23:04 IST
In a tumultuous trading session, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq managed to climb despite earlier losses as investors grappled with Russia's nuclear threats and awaited Nvidia's quarterly earnings. The shifting geopolitical climate saw stocks initially plummet, with safe-haven assets gaining favor.

Markets were initially rattled by Russian President Vladimir Putin's revised nuclear strategy and reported missile attacks in Russia. Sentiment improved after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's assurances against nuclear conflict, leading to a partial recovery in stock prices.

The day saw Nvidia share gains bolstering the tech-heavy indexes, even as healthcare stocks dragged on the Dow. Nvidia, set to report earnings, spurred optimism alongside robust performances by mega-cap stocks like Apple and Amazon.

