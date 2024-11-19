Tensions Rise: Markets React to Russian Nuclear Warning and Nvidia's Upcoming Results

In a tumultuous trading session, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq managed to climb despite earlier losses as investors grappled with Russia's nuclear threats and awaited Nvidia's quarterly earnings. The shifting geopolitical climate saw stocks initially plummet, with safe-haven assets gaining favor.

Markets were initially rattled by Russian President Vladimir Putin's revised nuclear strategy and reported missile attacks in Russia. Sentiment improved after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's assurances against nuclear conflict, leading to a partial recovery in stock prices.

The day saw Nvidia share gains bolstering the tech-heavy indexes, even as healthcare stocks dragged on the Dow. Nvidia, set to report earnings, spurred optimism alongside robust performances by mega-cap stocks like Apple and Amazon.

