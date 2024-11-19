Left Menu

French Farmers Protest Against EU-Mercosur Deal: A Fight for Survival

French farmers staged protests against EU-Mercosur trade talks, claiming they threaten agriculture. Led by unions, they dumped Spanish wine and blocked buildings, demanding action against perceived unfair competition and low income. Protests included 'fires of anger' in fields and blocking supply chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 19-11-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 23:06 IST
French Farmers Protest Against EU-Mercosur Deal: A Fight for Survival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

In a display of escalating unrest, French farmers staged protests against ongoing EU-Mercosur trade negotiations, expressing concern over the impacts on agriculture. The Coordination Rurale union spearheaded actions such as dumping Spanish wine and obstructing official buildings, signaling potential disruptions in food supply chains.

Monday witnessed over 80 demonstrations orchestrated by the FNSEA, France's largest agricultural union, characterized by rallies and 'fires of anger' ignited overnight in fields. The Coordination Rurale intensified these efforts on Tuesday, with Chairwoman Veronique Le Floc'h lamenting the 'death of agriculture' and underscoring their struggle for survival.

Protesters targeted the Spanish border, dumping white wine from a truck, and disposed of waste at government sites like in Limoges. They also sprayed slurry and threatened broader actions against ports and distribution centers unless immediate government measures materialize. Meanwhile, President Macron reaffirmed his opposition to the deal during his South American visit, while British farmers joined in protesting an unrelated inheritance tax they fear jeopardizes family farms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024