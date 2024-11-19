French Farmers Protest Against EU-Mercosur Deal: A Fight for Survival

In a display of escalating unrest, French farmers staged protests against ongoing EU-Mercosur trade negotiations, expressing concern over the impacts on agriculture. The Coordination Rurale union spearheaded actions such as dumping Spanish wine and obstructing official buildings, signaling potential disruptions in food supply chains.

Monday witnessed over 80 demonstrations orchestrated by the FNSEA, France's largest agricultural union, characterized by rallies and 'fires of anger' ignited overnight in fields. The Coordination Rurale intensified these efforts on Tuesday, with Chairwoman Veronique Le Floc'h lamenting the 'death of agriculture' and underscoring their struggle for survival.

Protesters targeted the Spanish border, dumping white wine from a truck, and disposed of waste at government sites like in Limoges. They also sprayed slurry and threatened broader actions against ports and distribution centers unless immediate government measures materialize. Meanwhile, President Macron reaffirmed his opposition to the deal during his South American visit, while British farmers joined in protesting an unrelated inheritance tax they fear jeopardizes family farms.

