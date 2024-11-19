Left Menu

ED Arrests Masterminds Behind UP Exam Paper Leaks

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Lucknow arrested Ravi Attri and Subhash Prakash for masterminding exam paper leaks for Uttar Pradesh Police and Public Service Commission exams. The investigation revealed the duo generated proceeds by selling leaked papers, with significant financial transactions observed in their accounts. Assets worth Rs. 1.02 Crore were seized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 23:26 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in Lucknow has successfully apprehended two individuals believed to be the masterminds behind significant exam paper leaks in Uttar Pradesh. The arrests pertain to the leaks of the Uttar Pradesh Police constable recruitment exam and the state's Public Service Commission's RO/ARO exam.

Officials from the ED disclosed that Ravi Attri and Subhash Prakash were taken into custody following orders from the Special Court (PMLA) in Lucknow. The investigation, initiated based on FIRs by the UP Police, exposed how the suspects leaked exam papers, generating substantial illegal profits.

The investigation unearthed a complex operation, where Attri and Prakash provided leaked papers to candidates at resorts in Haryana and Madhya Pradesh before exam dates. Following this, their accounts showed significant financial activity. Previously, ED attached assets including real estate and bank accounts valued at Rs. 1.02 Crore. The probe continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

