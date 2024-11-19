ED Arrests Masterminds Behind UP Exam Paper Leaks

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in Lucknow has successfully apprehended two individuals believed to be the masterminds behind significant exam paper leaks in Uttar Pradesh. The arrests pertain to the leaks of the Uttar Pradesh Police constable recruitment exam and the state's Public Service Commission's RO/ARO exam.

Officials from the ED disclosed that Ravi Attri and Subhash Prakash were taken into custody following orders from the Special Court (PMLA) in Lucknow. The investigation, initiated based on FIRs by the UP Police, exposed how the suspects leaked exam papers, generating substantial illegal profits.

The investigation unearthed a complex operation, where Attri and Prakash provided leaked papers to candidates at resorts in Haryana and Madhya Pradesh before exam dates. Following this, their accounts showed significant financial activity. Previously, ED attached assets including real estate and bank accounts valued at Rs. 1.02 Crore. The probe continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)