Vadra Fights Back: The Political Activism of a Businessman

Robert Vadra, brother-in-law to Rahul Gandhi, alleges political targeting by probe agencies due to his association with the Gandhi family. Amidst inquiries by the ED regarding a 2008 land deal case, Vadra claims misuse of governmental agencies for political gain and positions himself as a voice for the people.

Updated: 16-04-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 14:30 IST
Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, claims political bias is behind ongoing investigations against him. He suggests that his association with the Gandhi family, and opposition to the BJP, have made him a target for governmental probe agencies.

Vadra criticized the use of agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as political tools, stating they are being 'misused' to intimidate those challenging the government. He finds it concerning that the same questions from past inquests are still being posed, despite receiving a clean chit from Haryana state's administration.

The businessman and aspiring politician expressed his commitment to activism and hinted at a more formal political role in the future. He emphasized his ongoing campaign efforts since 1999 and his intentions to effect change. Vadra cited widespread support among the people, who he claims recognize him as a genuine advocate for their issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

