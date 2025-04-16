Croatian Doctor Faces Expulsion from Serbia Amid Rising Tensions

Arian Stojanovic Ivkovic, a 31-year-old Croatian doctor residing in Belgrade, is facing expulsion from Serbia after being labeled a security threat. Stojanovic Ivkovic, who lives with her Serbian husband and young daughter, was given one week's notice to depart the country.

She reports that upon visiting the police station, she received a document stating her presence posed an unacceptable security risk, despite 12 years in Serbia. Among around 20 Croatian nationals asked to leave recently, she suspects her support for student-led anti-corruption protests may be the reason, though specifics remain unclear.

The Croatian embassy highlights five incidents of expulsion in just three days, intensifying concerns over the diplomatic strain. With a formal complaint lodged, Stojanovic Ivkovic remains hopeful for a resolution. Serbian authorities have yet to comment formally on the situation.

